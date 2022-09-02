Wownero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,057.00 (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $2,057.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wownero

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

