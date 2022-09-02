WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

