Wrapped BNB Price Hits $276.49 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $276.49 or 0.01383926 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $103.14 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,336,195 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

