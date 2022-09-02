Wrapped Origin Axie Price Tops $2,020.89 on Top Exchanges (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,020.89 or 0.10092431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $458,741.43 and $59.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Origin Axie

Wrapped Origin Axie (CRYPTO:WOA) is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Origin Axie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the exchanges listed above.

