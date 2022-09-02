Wrapped Origin Axie Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market capitalization of $452,978.82 and $59.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,995.50 or 0.10013902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Origin Axie alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

About Wrapped Origin Axie

Wrapped Origin Axie is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Origin Axie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Origin Axie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Origin Axie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.