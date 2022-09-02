W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,336 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 416,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 96,025 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $6.04 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $864.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.28.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

