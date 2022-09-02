Xaya Tops One Day Volume of $8,002.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $8,002.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.80 or 0.07994041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00164654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00304263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00755057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00587509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

