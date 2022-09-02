xFund Trading 45.9% Higher This Week (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. xFund has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $369,072.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xFund coin can currently be bought for about $2,233.27 or 0.10995545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xFund has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xFund

xFund launched on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

