XMax Achieves Market Cap of $564,559.99 (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $564,559.99 and approximately $138,272.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

