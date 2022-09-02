XMON Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $37,045.61 or 1.85574686 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $55.38 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00028950 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00039947 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

