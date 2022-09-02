XRP (XRP) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. XRP has a total market cap of $16.44 billion and $900.65 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00036791 BTC.
About XRP
XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,318,921 coins and its circulating supply is 49,646,492,379 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
