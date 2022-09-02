Ycash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $380.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $944,148.30 and $380.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00301703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00113283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,831,706 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

