Ycash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $380.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $944,148.30 and $380.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00301703 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00113283 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00080048 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001311 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Flux (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000258 BTC.
Ycash Profile
Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,831,706 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ycash
