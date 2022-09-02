yearn.finance Price Hits $9,952.41 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One yearn.finance coin can currently be bought for about $9,952.41 or 0.48967014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $364.63 million and $74.20 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,883.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.15142557 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814482 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
