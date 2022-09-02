Yellow Road Hits Market Capitalization of $39,200.97 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $39,200.97 and $127.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

