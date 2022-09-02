YENTEN Reaches Market Cap of $56,968.45 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $56,968.45 and approximately $24.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

