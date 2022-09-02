YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Price Tops $25.28 on Exchanges

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $100,754.54 and $49,993.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $25.28 or 0.00124749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,879.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.40 or 0.15108804 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00816976 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015879 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
