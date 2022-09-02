YIELD App (YLD) Market Cap Tops $17.53 Million

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $303,075.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028652 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083306 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00040618 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

