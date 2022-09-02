Yieldly (YLDY) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Yieldly has a market cap of $1.23 million and $46,958.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yieldly alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yieldly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yieldly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.