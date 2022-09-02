Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $114.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

