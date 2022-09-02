Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

