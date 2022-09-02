Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.89. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 12,871 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.