Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 7.8% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 1,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 394,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
Zai Lab Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
