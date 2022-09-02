Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 7.8% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 1,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 394,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zai Lab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.