Zcash Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $60.12 or 0.00300683 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $912.62 million and $66.55 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00113101 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077658 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,178,988 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
