ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Down 92.4% This Week

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $14,443.84 and $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

