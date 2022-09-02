ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $172.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. ZENZO has a market cap of $124,368.69 and $172.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00094913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00031957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00261499 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022767 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

