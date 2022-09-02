Zeusshield Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $113,910.53 and approximately $16,733.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086071 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

