Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $472.52 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $472.52 million and approximately $87.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00466019 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.47 or 0.01834339 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00241481 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,535,362,396 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,895,243 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

