ZoidPay (ZPAY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.76 Million

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. ZoidPay has a market cap of $41.76 million and $20,477.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029074 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00041949 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083900 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZoidPay Profile

ZPAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

