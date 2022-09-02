ZooKeeper (ZOO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $150,979.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $150,979.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 233,799,912 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

