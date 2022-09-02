Zoom Video Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 98,389 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 51,539 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

