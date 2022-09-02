ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $353,633.69 and approximately $33.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00760726 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

