Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 257,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,653,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $9,498,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,943,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after buying an additional 105,002 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

