ZYX (ZYX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZYX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008703 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001180 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002733 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network.
Buying and Selling ZYX
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.