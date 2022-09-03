1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $35.72.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
