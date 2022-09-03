1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

