10,722 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GNL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.3 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

