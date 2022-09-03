123,556 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after acquiring an additional 177,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 262,092 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,035,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

