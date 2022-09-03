14,545 Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.06 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

