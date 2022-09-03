149,151 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Price Performance

SAIL stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

