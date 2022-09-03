1irstcoin (FST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,054.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $21.91 million and $4,054.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00152712 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000220 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

