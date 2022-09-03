2,250 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

