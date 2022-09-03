2crazyNFT (2CRZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,620.00

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $329,542.33 and $69,620.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00644577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834682 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015905 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
