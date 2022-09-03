2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $329,037.07 and approximately $74,385.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00794169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835702 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
