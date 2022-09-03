360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires A$77,254.82 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) insider Tony Pitt purchased 84,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$77,254.82 ($54,024.35).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 29th, Tony Pitt acquired 75,936 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$68,949.89 ($48,216.70).

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

360 Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 8.79%. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

