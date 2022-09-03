4,115 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

