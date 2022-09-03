4ART Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $16,358.00 (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, 4ART Coin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One 4ART Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. 4ART Coin has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

4ART Coin Profile

4ART is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4ART Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

