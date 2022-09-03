5,066 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.8 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

