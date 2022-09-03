8,314 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 627.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CALF opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

