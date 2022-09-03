88mph (MPH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,775.00

88mph (MPH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00014185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $54,775.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032627 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041335 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

