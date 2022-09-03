8,931 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD opened at $26.29 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

